PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.1% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $132.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $116.55 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

