PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital set a $47.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

TJX stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

