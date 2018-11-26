Polar Capital (POLR) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Shore Capital

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.

POLR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 654.17 ($8.55).

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 499.32 ($6.52) on Monday. Polar Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 329 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 564 ($7.37).

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

