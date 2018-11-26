Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Pool by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $1,641,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,737.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $154.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

