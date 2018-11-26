POSCO (PKX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on POSCO in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on POSCO in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE PKX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,180. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. POSCO has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that POSCO will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in POSCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 286,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in POSCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 60,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

