Premier Gold Mines (PG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.58

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 129011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.
PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, Director Ron Little bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 75,700 shares of company stock worth $134,917 over the last quarter.
About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
