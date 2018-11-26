Premier Oil (PMOIY) vs. SAExploration (SAEX) Head to Head Contrast

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) and SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Oil and SAExploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Oil $1.06 billion 0.67 -$253.80 million N/A N/A SAExploration $127.02 million 0.09 -$40.75 million N/A N/A

SAExploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Premier Oil.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Oil has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Premier Oil and SAExploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Oil 1 3 1 0 2.00 SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Premier Oil and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Oil N/A N/A N/A SAExploration -104.19% -347.27% -53.30%

Summary

Premier Oil beats SAExploration on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe. Premier Oil plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

