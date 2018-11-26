Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.05 Million

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post $252.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.80 million and the lowest is $250.70 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $270.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $988.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $991.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $983.53 million, with estimates ranging from $980.20 million to $987.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $985,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 338.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4,166.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 253,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

