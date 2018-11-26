Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $62.90 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

