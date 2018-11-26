Private Advisor Group LLC Has $425,000 Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,069 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,952,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,985,000 after acquiring an additional 205,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,833,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

NYSE:STT opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,226.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

