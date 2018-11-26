Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $461,000 in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 42,908.9% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,047 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $66,077,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 59.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,027,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after acquiring an additional 758,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,510,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,812,000 after acquiring an additional 565,994 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $159,384.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

