Profile Utility Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,945.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin and LBank. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $580,541.00 and approximately $83,945.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008243 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00025495 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00205466 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

