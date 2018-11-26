Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,329,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,644,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,369,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,477 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 3,317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,619,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,199 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,328 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

