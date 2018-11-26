Proxeus (XES) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Proxeus has a market cap of $1.56 million and $0.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proxeus has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

