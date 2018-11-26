Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.82 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 580,870 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,371,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 11.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 220,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 14.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $63,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,499.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,534 shares of company stock valued at $306,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

