Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 462,830 Shares of Energen Co. (EGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 462,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Energen worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Energen in the second quarter worth approximately $98,307,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Energen by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,886,000 after acquiring an additional 170,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energen by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Energen by 763.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 497,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,831,000 after acquiring an additional 439,454 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energen to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

NYSE:EGN opened at $67.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 1.50. Energen Co. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Energen had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

