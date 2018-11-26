Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 57,010 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,695,000 after purchasing an additional 969,914 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,621,000 after purchasing an additional 369,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,759,000 after purchasing an additional 867,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,359,000 after purchasing an additional 767,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Celanese stock opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $92.68 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

