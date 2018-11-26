PTC Inc (PTC) EVP Sells $4,008,658.36 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Barry F. Cohen sold 47,194 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $4,008,658.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.82. 1,304,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PTC to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PTC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in PTC by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PTC by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

