Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/pulse-seismic-psd-hits-new-12-month-low-at-2-01.html.

About Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.