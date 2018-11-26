Pure Cycle Co. (PCYO) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,129 shares during the period. Pure Cycle accounts for 4.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pure Cycle worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 233,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.30 on Monday. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.74.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services.

