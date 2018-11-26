Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,242 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,199,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,162 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,094,000 after acquiring an additional 801,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $107.61 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.19.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total value of $337,893.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,396,593. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

