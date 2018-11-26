Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,710,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,607,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 155,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,172,000 after acquiring an additional 584,509 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,053,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,336,000 after acquiring an additional 292,957 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,057. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/putnam-fl-investment-management-co-lowers-position-in-crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci.html.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.