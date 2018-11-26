Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Lowered by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. Copart has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Copart had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

