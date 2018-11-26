QEP Resources (QEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “QEP Resources actively works to increase its oil development drilling inventory through acquisitions, swaps and organic growth opportunities. The company has shifted its focus to the prolific Permian Basin. Moreover, the company maintains a very competitive cost structure, which contributes to the consistency of its growth and returns. Additionally, QEP Resources has an active stock buyback program, which increases shareholders' value. However, cost inflation in the Permian Basin is a concern for the company. Also the shortage in takeaway capacity in the basin can impact QEP Resources’ profitability. Moreover, the company has a weak balance sheet. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QEP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

QEP Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.66. 105,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 344,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 64,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

