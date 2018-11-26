QUALCOMM (QCOM) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a news impact score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted QUALCOMM’s ranking:

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

QCOM opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,332 shares of company stock worth $6,214,093. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/qualcomm-qcom-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.