Quant (QNT) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $555,564.00 worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00025924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00065533 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001254 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000598 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

