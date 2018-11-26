Quantbot Technologies LP Has $14.46 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 393.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.0% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,471,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,073,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 779,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,016,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,307,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $286.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $252.23 and a 12-month high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.08.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $176,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,599,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

