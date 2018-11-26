Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $5.91 Million in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stock

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $9,574,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,450.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

