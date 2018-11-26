Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. SYSCO accounts for 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in SYSCO by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.5% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Argus boosted their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.
SYSCO stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.
In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $147,222,101.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,176,196 shares of company stock valued at $443,878,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).
Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.