Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $6.76 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,450,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,340,000 after buying an additional 2,385,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,789,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117,855 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 26,833,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,990,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,244,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

