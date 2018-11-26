Quebecoin (QBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,800.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Quebecoin has a market cap of $25,800.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000824 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

