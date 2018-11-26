Quidel (QDEL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -840.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Quidel has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,460.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $1,646,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,832,311.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,694. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 383.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quidel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

