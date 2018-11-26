RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RA Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.22). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RA Medical Systems.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMED. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMED traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,763. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

