Radin Capital Partners Inc. Invests $11.09 Million in L Brands Inc (LB) Stock

Radin Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 366,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,000. L Brands makes up 10.3% of Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,079,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after buying an additional 2,310,431 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,078,000 after buying an additional 840,790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,019,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after buying an additional 361,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 83.62%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

