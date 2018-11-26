Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morningstar set a $13.70 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

