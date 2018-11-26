Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Chemours Co (CC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 290.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 46,852 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chemours by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 28.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Chemours by 18.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 72,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Chemours from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

