Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,300,000 after buying an additional 170,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,475,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,064,000 after buying an additional 704,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,108,000 after buying an additional 354,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,894,000 after buying an additional 50,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 949,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after buying an additional 86,135 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

