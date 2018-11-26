Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/23/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIMT opened at $25.55 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,579,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2,242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

