Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

