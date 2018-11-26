Refereum (RFR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.86 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.03006589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00129493 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00188557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.08549729 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,386,305,673 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

