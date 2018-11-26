Repme (RPM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. Repme has a market capitalization of $574,956.00 and approximately $26,387.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Repme token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Repme has traded down 63.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Repme Token Profile

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

