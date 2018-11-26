Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EVINE Live Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EVINE Live in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVLV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

EVINE Live stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of -105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.23. EVINE Live has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVINE Live during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 68.1% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EVINE Live during the third quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

