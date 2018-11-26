Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 26th (APA, AU, BA, BAESY, BANX, BCKIY, CAMP, CVS, INO, NVO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 26th:

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apache Co alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at GMP Securities.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) was given a $5.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to a hold rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.