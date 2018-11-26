Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

REN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 797,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.33 and a beta of 3.46. Resolute Energy has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resolute Energy will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc purchased 295,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,677,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 803,690 shares of company stock worth $21,467,342. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,731,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

