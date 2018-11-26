Reviewing Capstone Turbine (CPST) and American Power Group (APGI)

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) and American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Capstone Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Capstone Turbine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.8% of American Power Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capstone Turbine and American Power Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 239.29%. Given Capstone Turbine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capstone Turbine is more favorable than American Power Group.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Turbine has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Power Group has a beta of 7.43, indicating that its share price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Turbine and American Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine -13.21% -46.55% -19.46% American Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Turbine and American Power Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine $82.84 million 0.58 -$10.02 million ($0.20) -3.50 American Power Group $1.86 million 4.01 -$7.55 million N/A N/A

American Power Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capstone Turbine.

Summary

American Power Group beats Capstone Turbine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

