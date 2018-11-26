Reviewing Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) & ENEVA S A/S (ENEVY)

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enel Generacion Chile and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 2.03 N/A N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $852.46 million 1.29 $29.90 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Generacion Chile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. ENEVA S A/S does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -42.75, meaning that its stock price is 4,375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82% ENEVA S A/S 12.36% 7.23% 3.47%

Summary

Enel Generacion Chile beats ENEVA S A/S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

