Reviewing Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) & PwrCor (PWCO)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 27.96% 22.07% 1.72% PwrCor -38.07% -534.87% -75.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PwrCor does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and PwrCor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $37.23 million 3.36 $8.18 million N/A N/A PwrCor $950,000.00 25.99 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

Risk & Volatility

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PwrCor has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plumas Bancorp and PwrCor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats PwrCor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine (ATM), night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services, as well as telephone and mobile banking services, including mobile deposit and Internet banking services with bill-pay options. It operates 11 branches located in the California, including Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, and Truckee; a branch in Reno, Nevada; a lending office in Auburn, California; and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon, as well as 16 ATMs. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.

PwrCor Company Profile

PwrCor, Inc., doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. It also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. In addition, the company arranges or assists in project financing; arranges funding for infrastructure projects; and arranges leasing and other financing arrangements for engines, as well as participations in power purchase agreements from developed projects. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

