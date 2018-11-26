Reviewing Puda Coal (PUDA) and Contura Energy (CNTE)

Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Puda Coal has a beta of -25.56, meaning that its share price is 2,656% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Puda Coal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Puda Coal and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puda Coal 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Contura Energy has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Puda Coal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puda Coal and Contura Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.42 $154.52 million $9.58 6.68

Contura Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Puda Coal.

Profitability

This table compares Puda Coal and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A Contura Energy 9.63% 324.63% 10.30%

Summary

Contura Energy beats Puda Coal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puda Coal

Puda Coal, Inc., through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co., Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process. The company primarily markets its products in the Shanxi Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei Province, Beijing, and Tianjin. It also operates as an acquirer and consolidator of two coal mine consolidation projects, including the Pinglu project in Pinglu County; and the Jianhe project in Huozhou County, Shanxi Province. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia. The company also provides coal trading and coal terminal facility services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

