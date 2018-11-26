Reviewing Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) and Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ)

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tandy Brands Accessories and Sequential Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A Sequential Brands Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sequential Brands Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Sequential Brands Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequential Brands Group is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Risk & Volatility

Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequential Brands Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Sequential Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sequential Brands Group $167.46 million 0.39 -$185.71 million $0.44 2.30

Tandy Brands Accessories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sequential Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Sequential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Sequential Brands Group -101.91% 6.02% 1.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sequential Brands Group beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandy Brands Accessories Company Profile

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

