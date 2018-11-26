Reviewing Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) & Resideo Technologies (REZI)

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Resideo Technologies and Wesco Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wesco Aircraft 1 4 0 0 1.80

Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.32%. Wesco Aircraft has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Resideo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Resideo Technologies is more favorable than Wesco Aircraft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Wesco Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wesco Aircraft $1.57 billion 0.59 $32.65 million $0.75 12.33

Wesco Aircraft has higher revenue and earnings than Resideo Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Wesco Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Wesco Aircraft 2.08% 11.11% 4.17%

Summary

Wesco Aircraft beats Resideo Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc., Homes and the ADI Global Distribution Business located in the United States.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 565,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The company's electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, wires and cables, circuit breakers, interconnect accessories, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearings, precision and roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves airline-affiliated and independent maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers; and original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as customers in the automotive, energy, health care, industrial, pharmaceutical, and space sectors. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

